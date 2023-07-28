Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Marico's quarterly revenue dropped for the first time in three years.
At present, companies desiring to list abroad must first be listed in India.
Ministry of Heavy Industries has claimed subsidy refund from the companies on a retrospective basis.
ITC's demerger will strengthen its financials and give the new entity a strong balance sheet with no debt.
What does Mahindra & Mahindra stand to gain from an investment in RBL Bank?
The consortium says arguments should take place to get a finality on the resolution plan.
Fino Payments Bank will apply for a small finance bank licence from the RBI.
India’s top-tier IT firms clocked constant currency revenue growth of -5% to 1%. Guidance for the rest of fiscal is equally bleak.