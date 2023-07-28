Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

28 Jul 2023

Marico Q1 Profit Up 15.6%, Revenue Dips On Sluggish Rural Demand

Marico's quarterly revenue dropped for the first time in three years.

Indian Companies Will Soon Be Able To List Abroad Without Domestic IPO

At present, companies desiring to list abroad must first be listed in India.

EV Industry Lobby Says FAME Subsidy Be Recovered From Customers

Ministry of Heavy Industries has claimed subsidy refund from the companies on a retrospective basis.

Sanjiv Puri Explains Why ITC Chose To Retain 40% Stake In Hotels Business

ITC's demerger will strengthen its financials and give the new entity a strong balance sheet with no debt.

Behind M&M's Curious Bet On RBL Bank

What does Mahindra & Mahindra stand to gain from an investment in RBL Bank?

Jet Airways: Jalan Kalrock Consortium Seeks Clarity On Ownership

The consortium says arguments should take place to get a finality on the resolution plan.

Fino Payments Bank To Transition To Small Finance Bank

Fino Payments Bank will apply for a small finance bank licence from the RBI.

Indian IT Braces For Turbulent Fiscal After Bumpy Take-Off

India’s top-tier IT firms clocked constant currency revenue growth of -5% to 1%. Guidance for the rest of fiscal is equally bleak.

