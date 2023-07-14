Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 14

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 08:57 PM IST, 14 Jul 2023

HDFC Shareholders Allotted Over 311 Crore Shares Of HDFC Bank

The allotted equity shares will be on equal footing with existing shares of HDFC Bank.

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Launches India's Third Moon Mission

India today launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration.

PM Modi Participates In Bastille Day Parade In France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade.

JSW Energy Q1 Results: Profit Down By Half On Higher Expenses

Net profit for the quarter ended June was down 47.66% to Rs 290.35 crore, according to its exchange filing.

IT Stocks Do A Chandrayaan: TCS, Infosys, Tech M Lead Rally With 4-5% Gains

Shares of IT companies spiked on optimism that easing inflation in the U.S. raised chances of a rate hike pause.

Trade Deficit Narrows To $20.1 Billion In June

Tomato Puree Runs Out Of Stock On E-Grocery Platforms

E-grocers such as BigBasket, Amazon, Flipkart and Zepto showed "out-of-stock" for puree packs sold by Dabur India Ltd., Hershey's and Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

