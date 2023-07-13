Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
Wipro's net profit fell 6.63% sequentially to Rs 2,870 crore in Q1.
The future of online gaming in India hangs in the balance after the GST Council's decision to tax the industry at 28%.
Veggies, dals, spices, eggs, tomatoes—is grocery shopping burning a hole in your pocket?
If the U.S. inflation remains benign, foreign investors will show interest in emerging markets, he said.
The appointments come as Byju's grapples with the resignation of auditor Deloitte and three board members.
The story of HDFC Ltd. may have ended, but its legacy will live on.
Analysts estimate a 3-7% decline in revenue and close to 50% decline in net profit for the sector.
Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business and will be led by co-founder and CEO, Shekhar Bhende.