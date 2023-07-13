Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 06:45 PM IST, 13 Jul 2023

Wipro Q1 Revenue Drops But Meets Estimates, Profit Falls Over 6%

Wipro's net profit fell 6.63% sequentially to Rs 2,870 crore in Q1.

 Read More

28% GST: Are Online Gaming Platforms Likely To Move Offshore?

The future of online gaming in India hangs in the balance after the GST Council's decision to tax the industry at 28%.

 Tap To Read

Ghar Kharcha: How Big Is The Hole In Your Pocket?

Veggies, dals, spices, eggs, tomatoes—is grocery shopping burning a hole in your pocket?

 Read More

Subdued TCS, HCL Q1 Results Reflect Demand Environment, Says InCred AM's Mrinal Singh

If the U.S. inflation remains benign, foreign investors will show interest in emerging markets, he said.

 Tap To Read

Byju's Sets Up Advisory Council; Appoints Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai

The appointments come as Byju's grapples with the resignation of auditor Deloitte and three board members.

 Read

And Thus Ends The Tale Of HDFC Ltd.

The story of HDFC Ltd. may have ended, but its legacy will live on.

 Read

Metal Margin To Decline With Steel To Outperform Non-Ferrous In Q1, Say Analysts

Analysts estimate a 3-7% decline in revenue and close to 50% decline in net profit for the sector.

 Read More

Swiggy To Foray Into Retail Distribution With The Acquisition Of Lynk Logistics

Lynk will continue to operate as an independent business and will be led by co-founder and CEO, Shekhar Bhende.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 13

How To Stay Safe During Floods? Here Are Some Do’s & Don’ts

6 Tips To Protect Your Phone During Monsoon
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe