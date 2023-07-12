Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
A comprehensive motor insurance policy provides financial cover for damages to the insured's vehicle due to natural calamities.
Citi also expects quick-service-restaurants to be one of the leading beneficiaries of improvement in demand and discretionary spend.
Revenue of the IT services firm rose 0.37% over the previous three months to Rs 59,381 crore in the quarter-ended June.
Through regularisation, taxability on certain items will be clarified, says Nirmala Sitharaman.
GST Council approved levying 28% tax on full value of bets placed on online gaming platforms.
DGCA highlighted shortcomings in Go First's proposal to resume operations, said may take over 15 days for approvals.
The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.81% in June, as compared with 4.3% in May.
The index of industrial production grew by 5.2% in May, as compared with a revised growth rate of 4.5% in April.