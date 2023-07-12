Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:55 PM IST, 12 Jul 2023

Your Comprehensive Vehicle Policy Protects Against Destruction By Natural Disasters

A comprehensive motor insurance policy provides financial cover for damages to the insured's vehicle due to natural calamities.

 Read More

Pidilite, Titan Downgraded By Citi Citing High Valuations

Citi also expects quick-service-restaurants to be one of the leading beneficiaries of improvement in demand and discretionary spend.

 Tap To Read

TCS Q1 Results: Profit Drops Nearly 3% Amid Flat Revenue Growth

Revenue of the IT services firm rose 0.37% over the previous three months to Rs 59,381 crore in the quarter-ended June.

 Tap To Read

Here Are The Items That Will See Rate Regularisations

Through regularisation, taxability on certain items will be clarified, says Nirmala Sitharaman.

 Tap To Read

Nazara Expects Minimal Impact From 28% GST On Full Bet Value Of Online Gaming

GST Council approved levying 28% tax on full value of bets placed on online gaming platforms.

 Read

Go First Allowed To Maintain Aircraft With Monthly Inspection Permission To Lessors

DGCA highlighted shortcomings in Go First's proposal to resume operations, said may take over 15 days for approvals.

 Tap To Read

India's CPI Inflation Rises To A Three-Month High Of 4.81% In June

The Consumer Price Index-based inflation stood at 4.81% in June, as compared with 4.3% in May.

 Read More

India's Industrial Output Grows 5.2% In May

The index of industrial production grew by 5.2% in May, as compared with a revised growth rate of 4.5% in April.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Nine Cities Which Recorded The Highest Rainfall In India On July 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

7 Things To Do In Mumbai This Monsoon
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe