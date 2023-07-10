Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
The industry's new business premium in June stood at Rs 36,962 crore.
The team and investors had "always set a June date for taking a step back and reflecting on the pilots", the co-founder said.
Net investments into actively managed equity schemes stood at Rs 8,638 crore in June, up 167% from a month earlier.
"We find no reason to set aside" SEBI interim order against Goenka, Chandra, says the Securities Appellate Tribunal.
The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a major pain point for passengers.
States look forward to suggest revising the revenue sharing model in the upcoming meeting.
Shoppers are shifting to cheaper private labels as established brands have not cut prices in line with cooling commodity costs.
CoC tells the Supreme Court that the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has not infused a rupee since the resolution plan was approved.