Top Eight Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 07:02 PM IST, 10 Jul 2023

Life Insurers' June Revenue Rises 18%

The industry's new business premium in June stood at Rs 36,962 crore.

FrontRow Shuts Operations, To Decide On Returning Investors' Money

The team and investors had "always set a June date for taking a step back and reflecting on the pilots", the co-founder said.

Small Caps Drive Over Twofold Jump In Equity Fund Inflows In June

Net investments into actively managed equity schemes stood at Rs 8,638 crore in June, up 167% from a month earlier.

SAT Upholds SEBI's Interim Order Against Zee's Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra

"We find no reason to set aside" SEBI interim order against Goenka, Chandra, says the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

Ola Launches 'No-Cancellation' Service In Bengaluru; To Hit More Cities In July

The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a major pain point for passengers.

Here's What To Expect From The 50th GST Council Meeting

States look forward to suggest revising the revenue sharing model in the upcoming meeting.

Private Labels Court Thrifty Consumers As FMCG Majors Go Slow On Price Cuts

Shoppers are shifting to cheaper private labels as established brands have not cut prices in line with cooling commodity costs.

Jet Airways Insolvency: Winding Up Sole Option, Creditors Tell Top Court

CoC tells the Supreme Court that the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has not infused a rupee since the resolution plan was approved.

