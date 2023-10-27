Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Eight Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 27

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 06:58 PM IST, 27 Oct 2023

Maruti Suzuki Q2 Results: Profit Rises 80%, Beats Estimates

The company's revenue rose 23.8% to Rs 37,062 crore, for the quarter ended September.

Isha, Akash, Anant Ambani Get Shareholders Nod For Appointment To Reliance Board

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani received 98.21%, 98.05% and 92.75% votes in favour, according to polling records.

Cipla Q2 Results: Profit Rises 45%, Beats Estimates

The drugmaker's revenue rose 15% to Rs 6,678 crore, against an estimated Rs 6,491 crore.

Tata To Become First Indian iPhone Maker As Wistron Sells Local Unit

The company will sell 100% stake in its unit Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) to Tata Electronics.

Startups' Addressable Market Estimates Were Based On Fallacy: PwC's Amarjeet Makhija

Some of the assumptions that were being made were sometimes without any analysis, he told BQ Prime.

Adani Energy Solutions Commissions 2,500-MW Green Transmission Line In Tamil Nadu

The project will facilitate the transmission of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone.

Practo To Launch Branded Clinics And Hospitals, Says CEO

Practo is set for its first profitable financial year this fiscal, says Chief Executive Officer Shashank ND.

SBI Life Q2 Results: Profit Rises, But Misses Estimates

The company earned a net premium of Rs 20,050 crore, a 22% increase over a year earlier.

