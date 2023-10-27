Top Eight Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Oct. 27

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
The company's revenue rose 23.8% to Rs 37,062 crore, for the quarter ended September.
Photo Credit: Vasudhavan/Unsplash
Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani received 98.21%, 98.05% and 92.75% votes in favour, according to polling records.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
The drugmaker's revenue rose 15% to Rs 6,678 crore, against an estimated Rs 6,491 crore.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The company will sell 100% stake in its unit Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (India) to Tata Electronics.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Some of the assumptions that were being made were sometimes without any analysis, he told BQ Prime.
Photo Credit: Company website
The project will facilitate the transmission of power from renewable sources in the Karur/Tiruppur Wind Energy Zone.
Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters
Practo is set for its first profitable financial year this fiscal, says Chief Executive Officer Shashank ND.
Photo Credit: Logo/Company website
The company earned a net premium of Rs 20,050 crore, a 22% increase over a year earlier.
Photo Credit: From SBI Lifes X formerly Twitter