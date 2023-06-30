Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
The deal will create the world's fourth most valued lender behind Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JPMorgan Chase and BofA.
Deepak Parekh has served as the chairman of HDFC for three decades.
Fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for FY24.
Demand recovery for two-wheelers has remained fickle over the past few years.
SEBI had earlier restrained the directors of the group from disposing of their shares for manipulating financial statements.
At least 8.67 million shares of the company changed hands on the NSE.
The brokerage conducted offline checks across over 50 merchants in Mumbai, to better understand the utility of the soundbox.
Coffee prices may soften, given the increase in area under cultivation and sustained production in Brazil, Challa said.
Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.