Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 07:49 PM IST, 30 Jun 2023

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: Numbers That Will Shape The Combined Behemoth

The deal will create the world's fourth most valued lender behind Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JPMorgan Chase and BofA.

Deepak Parekh Takes A Final Bow With HDFC Bank, HDFC Set To Merge

Deepak Parekh has served as the chairman of HDFC for three decades.

India's April-May Fiscal Deficit Reaches 11.8% Of Full-Year Target

Fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2.1 lakh crore, against the budgeted estimate of Rs 17.9 lakh crore for FY24.

Auto Sales Preview: Two-Wheelers Show Signs Of Sustained Recovery

Demand recovery for two-wheelers has remained fickle over the past few years.

Brightcom Group MD, Promoter Face Penalty For Violating Insider Trading Rules

SEBI had earlier restrained the directors of the group from disposing of their shares for manipulating financial statements.

CreditAccess Shares Fall The Most In Eight Months After 5.5% Stake Changes Hands

At least 8.67 million shares of the company changed hands on the NSE.

PhonePe Vs Paytm: BofA Takes A Look At Who's Winning The Soundbox Game

The brokerage conducted offline checks across over 50 merchants in Mumbai, to better understand the utility of the soundbox.

Coffee Prices To Fall From Two-Year Highs, Says CCL Products' MD

Coffee prices may soften, given the increase in area under cultivation and sustained production in Brazil, Challa said.

Rainfall In July Likely To Be Normal, Says IMD

Below normal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northwest, northeast and southeast peninsular India.

