Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 28

GQG Partners, IHC Buy Stake Worth $900 Million In Adani Green, Adani Enterprises

GQG's Rajiv Jain increases his holdings in the ports-to-power group as investors acquire stake from the Adani family.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.