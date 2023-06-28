Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
Sensex hit 64,000 and Nifty 50 touched 19,000 for the first time ever as Indian benchmarks continue to defy global worries.
The merged entity will benefit due to shared synergies, analysts say.
Under baseline projections, gross non-performing asset ratio at banks may fall to 3.6% in March 2024, it said.
Byju's has said it will file its fiscal 2022 earnings by September and FY23 earnings by December.
GQG's Rajiv Jain increases his holdings in the ports-to-power group as investors acquire stake from the Adani family.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The momentum of domestic growth is building up with the strengthening of domestic demand conditions, RBI said.
States are eligible for an additional borrowing of up to 0.5% of the GSDP on implementing power reforms.