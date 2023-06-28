Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 28

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:15 PM IST, 28 Jun 2023

Sensex Crosses 64,000, Nifty Breaches 19,000. Here's The Journey Of Last 1,000 Points

Sensex hit 64,000 and Nifty 50 touched 19,000 for the first time ever as Indian benchmarks continue to defy global worries.

 Read

HDFC Bank–HDFC Merger: Here's What Analysts Are Saying

The merged entity will benefit due to shared synergies, analysts say.

 Tap To Read

Asset Quality At Banks May Improve Further In FY24, Says RBI Report

Under baseline projections, gross non-performing asset ratio at banks may fall to 3.6% in March 2024, it said.

 Tap To Read

Byju's Troubles: What's The Road Ahead For New Auditor BDO

Byju's has said it will file its fiscal 2022 earnings by September and FY23 earnings by December.

 Read

GQG Partners, IHC Buy Stake Worth $900 Million In Adani Green, Adani Enterprises

GQG's Rajiv Jain increases his holdings in the ports-to-power group as investors acquire stake from the Adani family.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Tap To Read

Indian Economy And Domestic Financial System Remain Resilient, Says RBI Report

The momentum of domestic growth is building up with the strengthening of domestic demand conditions, RBI said.

 Tap To Read

Government Earmarks Rs 1.43 Lakh Crore As Incentive For Power Reforms In FY24

States are eligible for an additional borrowing of up to 0.5% of the GSDP on implementing power reforms.

 Read More

More Stories

11 Highest-Ranked Indian Institutions In QS World University Rankings 2024

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 28

Here Are The Top 10 Universities In The World
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe