Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 27

The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 to clear and approve the merger.
HDFC shares will stop trading and de-list on July 13 and the merged entity will start trading by July 17.
The technology investor has pared its stake in Byju's to 9.6% in fiscal 2023.
Rohit Jawa, who takes over as the CEO of India's FMCG behemoth, has several key tasks that await him.
India’s current account deficit fell to $1.3 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2023 from $16.8 billion in Q3 FY23.
All monthly, weekly Nifty Bank contracts will continue to expire on Thursdays, instead of Fridays.
Paytm is likely to see headwinds in the form of reputation, rising competition and regulatory issues, says Macquarie.
The onus is on the regulator to prove that the transactions were not genuine, submits Goenka's counsel.