Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 27

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:06 PM IST, 27 Jun 2023

HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger Will Be Effective July 1

The boards of HDFC and the private bank will meet on June 30 to clear and approve the merger.

HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger: F&O Positions Ahead Of Key Dates

HDFC shares will stop trading and de-list on July 13 and the merged entity will start trading by July 17.

Byju's Valuation Marked Down To $5.1 Billion By Prosus

The technology investor has pared its stake in Byju's to 9.6% in fiscal 2023.

Rohit Jawa Takes Over As HUL CEO: What Lies Ahead For The New Chief

Rohit Jawa, who takes over as the CEO of India's FMCG behemoth, has several key tasks that await him.

India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 0.2% Of GDP In Q4 FY23

India’s current account deficit fell to $1.3 billion in Q4 of fiscal 2023 from $16.8 billion in Q3 FY23.

NSE Withdraws Circular Shifting Bank Futures And Options Expiry To Friday

All monthly, weekly Nifty Bank contracts will continue to expire on Thursdays, instead of Fridays.

Paytm Cut To 'Neutral' By Macquarie On Three Key Risks

Paytm is likely to see headwinds in the form of reputation, rising competition and regulatory issues, says Macquarie.

SAT Reserves Order In Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra's Appeal Against SEBI Ban

The onus is on the regulator to prove that the transactions were not genuine, submits Goenka's counsel.

