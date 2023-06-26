Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 05:52 PM IST, 26 Jun 2023

Business Professionals Can Opt For Old Tax Regime

Consultants and professionals can only switch from the new tax regime to the old tax regime once in their lifetime.

Monsoon Update: Sowing Picks Up, But Worries Persist

Rains were deficient in June, adding to concerns of a 'below normal' monsoon as the possibility of El Nino grows.

Infosys Strikes $450-Million Deal With Denmark's Danske Bank

Infosys, as part of the deal, will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in India and bring on board its 1,400 employees.

ICICI Securities Shareholders To Get ICICI Bank Shares On Delisting

ICICI Bank currently holds a stake of about 75% in ICICI Securities.

Why Avendus Sees Large Caps, Capex As Better Bets This Time

The environment is not conducive for aggressive growth expectations and investors need to keep 'margin of safety', says Jayaraman.

Income Tax Surveys Continue On Shree Cement Premises

Shree Cement shares tumbled as much as 10% on reports of income tax searches.

Rail Vikas Nigam Targets Orders Worth Up To Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Next One Year

The Navratna stock has risen nearly 300% in the past one year.

TCS Wins Yet Another Deal In Europe As U.S. Dealmaking Lags

TCS has entered into a deal with Phoenix Group’s Standard Life to enhance the digital experience of its European policyholders.

