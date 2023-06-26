Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.
Consultants and professionals can only switch from the new tax regime to the old tax regime once in their lifetime.
Rains were deficient in June, adding to concerns of a 'below normal' monsoon as the possibility of El Nino grows.
Infosys, as part of the deal, will also acquire Danske Bank’s IT centre in India and bring on board its 1,400 employees.
ICICI Bank currently holds a stake of about 75% in ICICI Securities.
The environment is not conducive for aggressive growth expectations and investors need to keep 'margin of safety', says Jayaraman.
Shree Cement shares tumbled as much as 10% on reports of income tax searches.
The Navratna stock has risen nearly 300% in the past one year.
TCS has entered into a deal with Phoenix Group’s Standard Life to enhance the digital experience of its European policyholders.