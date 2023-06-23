Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 05:46 PM IST, 23 Jun 2023

Byju's Board Exits: Peak XV's 'No Comment' On GV Ravishankar's Resignation Raises Questions

The edtech startup has denied reports of the resignation of three non-executive directors, but PE firm Peak XV refused to comment.

Modi's U.S. State Visit: Major Announcements, Decisions Between The Two Countries

The two leaders spoke about strengthening chip supply, space exploration, the minerals and renewables space, and technology.

SEBI Makes Way For AIFs To Launch Liquidation Schemes, Standardises Valuation

SEBI brings out its remedy for illiquidity, lists steps for setting up a liquidation scheme.

HCL Tech Remains Macquarie's Top Pick Among India's IT Firms

Key drivers for growth include financial services, life sciences and healthcare, and communications verticals, the report said.

Stock Manipulation Through Bulk SMS: SEBI Exposes Modus Operandi

The kingpin sent bulk SMSes to unsuspecting investors, inducing them to buy the shares, only to offload them as the price rose.

UPL To Transfer Specialty Chemical Business To Arm For Rs 3,572 Crore

UPL said the rationale behind this transaction is to scale-up the specialty chemicals business to unlock shareholder value.

Aurobindo Pharma Shares Gain As Unit To Sell Generic Drug That Treats Leukemia

Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary signs license to market Nilotinib Capsules to help cure chronic myeloid leukaemia in 44 countries.

Accenture Results A Negative Read-Through For Indian IT: Brokerages

Indian IT is staring at the prospect of a washout in FY24. Accenture quarterly results does precious little to allay those concerns, say brokerages.

