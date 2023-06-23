Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
The edtech startup has denied reports of the resignation of three non-executive directors, but PE firm Peak XV refused to comment.
The two leaders spoke about strengthening chip supply, space exploration, the minerals and renewables space, and technology.
SEBI brings out its remedy for illiquidity, lists steps for setting up a liquidation scheme.
Key drivers for growth include financial services, life sciences and healthcare, and communications verticals, the report said.
The kingpin sent bulk SMSes to unsuspecting investors, inducing them to buy the shares, only to offload them as the price rose.
UPL said the rationale behind this transaction is to scale-up the specialty chemicals business to unlock shareholder value.
Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary signs license to market Nilotinib Capsules to help cure chronic myeloid leukaemia in 44 countries.
Indian IT is staring at the prospect of a washout in FY24. Accenture quarterly results does precious little to allay those concerns, say brokerages.