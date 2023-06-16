Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 16

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 8:02 PM IST

Domestic Steel Spreads To Improve By Next Quarter, Says Antique

Lower coking coal prices to improve domestic steel spreads once high-cost inventory is exhausted.

Sustainable Earnings, Capital Efficiency To Drive Valuations: ASK's Sumit Jain

Manufacturing is poised for significant value creation in the next few years, said Jain.

Tata Power's 3,000 Mumbai Users Apply For Migration To Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity's Mumbai tariffs are the lowest in the latest multi-year tariff order for FY24 and FY25.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

How HDFC Merger Could Impact Mutual Fund Industry

The merger could result in breaching the threshold for actively managed schemes.

Zurich Insurance Is Valuing Kotak General At Three Times ICICI Lombard

The Swiss insurer is valuing Kotak's unprofitable general insurance business at 19 times its book value.

Why Jefferies Is Betting On Indian Chemicals Sector Despite Headwinds

Slowdown in agrochemicals on account of recessionary pressure in U.S. is limited to generics.

This Little-Known Indian Company Has A Bizarre Reason For Delaying Results

However, this is the tip of the iceberg for the problems mounting at the company.

India Strongly Pitches For A Sovereign Rating Upgrade In Talks With Moody’s

S&P and Fitch rate India 'BBB-' and Moody's at 'Baa3', the lowest investment grade.

