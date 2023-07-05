Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
JBM Auto Components will replace HDFC in the BSE 500, while Zomato will replace it on the BSE 100.
The sharpest declines in CASA ratios have been reported by smaller private banks.
Speed 400 starts at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. Prices for the Scrambler 400X will be declared later.
The Invicto will be sold under Maruti Suzuki's premium retail brand, Nexa.
Court orders Go First employees not to tamper with the aircraft without the permission of the lessors.
HDFC Bank will be the biggest index mover once the merged entity starts to trade.
Consolidated revenue declined to low single digits on a year-on-year basis during the quarter, Marico said.