Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:18 PM IST, 05 Jul 2023

JSW Steel To Replace HDFC On Sensex From July 13

JBM Auto Components will replace HDFC in the BSE 500, while Zomato will replace it on the BSE 100.

Private Banks' Cheapest Source Of Funds Is Getting Smaller

The sharpest declines in CASA ratios have been reported by smaller private banks.

Bajaj-Triumph Fires Twin Salvos At Royal Enfield’s Middleweight Crown

Speed 400 starts at Rs 2.33 lakh ex-showroom. Prices for the Scrambler 400X will be declared later.

Maruti Suzuki Launches Invicto — Most Expensive Car In Its Portfolio

The Invicto will be sold under Maruti Suzuki's premium retail brand, Nexa.

Go First Insolvency: Lessors Win Permission To Inspect, Maintain Aircraft

Court orders Go First employees not to tamper with the aircraft without the permission of the lessors.

Combined HDFC Bank Set To Replace Reliance As Top Heavyweight In Nifty 50

HDFC Bank will be the biggest index mover once the merged entity starts to trade.

Marico Q1 Update: Pick Up In Rural Demand Remains Elusive, Revenue Growth Dips

Consolidated revenue declined to low single digits on a year-on-year basis during the quarter, Marico said.

