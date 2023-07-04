Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
IDFC First Bank to merge with IDFC in the second major deal in the financial sector in recent months.
It is incumbent we try to create a framework necessary to have orderly growth in this sector, says Piyush Goyal.
TCS is slated to announce its first quarter results and an interim dividend on July 12.
Swap ratio must be fair to IDFC First Bank and IDFC shareholders, says Vaidyanathan.
Merged entity may grow at 18-20% annually with potential for re-rating, according to analysts.
All the data consumers interviewed by the author identified growing opacity around datasets as a major challenge.
Reliance Jio's new phone comes with plans that are 30% cheaper than what competitors offer.