Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 4

IDFC Bank-IDFC Merger: Who Stands To Gain From Share-Swap Ratio?

IDFC First Bank to merge with IDFC in the second major deal in the financial sector in recent months.

Amid Startup Woes, Government Says It Won't Step In With Regulations

It is incumbent we try to create a framework necessary to have orderly growth in this sector, says Piyush Goyal.

TCS May Announce Share Buyback Along With Q1 Results: Jefferies

TCS is slated to announce its first quarter results and an interim dividend on July 12.

Expect To Close Merger In Nine To 12 Months: IDFC First Bank CEO

Swap ratio must be fair to IDFC First Bank and IDFC shareholders, says Vaidyanathan.

Merged HDFC Bank To See 18-20% Growth Annually Over Next Four Years, Analysts Say

Merged entity may grow at 18-20% annually with potential for re-rating, according to analysts.

India Needs A Reforms Commission To Address Statistical Crisis

All the data consumers interviewed by the author identified growing opacity around datasets as a major challenge.

'Jio Bharat' Phone Targets 25 Crore 2G Users Of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Brokerages

Reliance Jio's new phone comes with plans that are 30% cheaper than what competitors offer.

