Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 3

Samit Vartak's Top Themes While Finding Alpha With Contrarian View

Even with the market having rallied quite a bit, investors can still find alpha or benchmark-beating returns in some particular pockets that have not caught the eye of most, according to SageOne Investment's Samit Vartak. Investor needs to have a contrarian view, be early to the game and wait for the cycle to play out in two to three years, he said.