Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 05:44 PM IST, 03 Jul 2023

76% Of Rs 2,000 Notes In Circulation Have Been Returned, Says RBI

On May 19, RBI had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, which saw 76% of the Rs 3.56 lakh crore worth of the notes been returned by the public.

Amul To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore To Set Up Milk Processing Plants

The company will invest Rs 4,000-5,000 crore over the next two to three years, largely into milk processing plants across the country that will add 80 lakh litres of milk processing capacity to the existing 420 lakh litres.

Fortis Healthcare's Margin To Be Driven By Three Key Factors, Says Nomura

Fortis Healthcare Ltd.'s revenue will continue to grow owing to sustained improvement in operating margin, according to Nomura. This prompted the brokerage to raise the price target on the stock to Rs 368 per share from Rs 325 apiece.

Indian Market In A Sweet Spot Among Global Peers, Says Helios Capital's Dinshaw Irani

India has entered into a new league and is standing out globally, according to Dinshaw Irani of Helios Capital Management, who believes that financials are a big area of comfort for the country right now, will drive the market rally.

Samit Vartak's Top Themes While Finding Alpha With Contrarian View

Even with the market having rallied quite a bit, investors can still find alpha or benchmark-beating returns in some particular pockets that have not caught the eye of most, according to SageOne Investment's Samit Vartak. Investor needs to have a contrarian view, be early to the game and wait for the cycle to play out in two to three years, he said.

Startups Need To Act Like Public Entities Sooner, Says McKinsey's Vivek Pandit

Pandit says the startup world is in some sense rewarded for acting first, thinking second and apologising third.

India's Manufacturing PMI Continues To Grow Despite Modest Downtick In June

India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 57.8 in June from 58.7 in May, according to IHS Markit.

