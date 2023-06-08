Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss—June 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
India's monetary policy committee again kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.
Among the tokens classified as an unregistered security in both lawsuits is Polygon’s MATIC.
After tightening in April and May, liquidity conditions have loosened enough to appear to be skewed in favour of some banks.
The MPC's pause and its commentary on inflation appear to suggest that the central bank is unlikely to pivot soon.
The central bank said it would examine the issue of telemarketing calls.
The tribunal said that agricultural land is not a capital asset, and any income derived from selling it cannot be taxed.
Even on the wholesale lending front, India's banks are witnessing rising working capital demand, says Kariwala.