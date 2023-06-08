Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss—June 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.

Updated On 6:48 PM IST

RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged; Das Says Inflation Still Above Target

India's monetary policy committee again kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in a unanimous decision.

 Read

U.S. SEC Crackdown Could Be Bad News For This Indian Crypto Firm

Among the tokens classified as an unregistered security in both lawsuits is Polygon’s MATIC.

 Read

Banking System Liquidity Appears To Be Skewed, Says RBI Governor

After tightening in April and May, liquidity conditions have loosened enough to appear to be skewed in favour of some banks.

 Read More

MPC Commentary Indicates A Long Pause, Say Economists

The MPC's pause and its commentary on inflation appear to suggest that the central bank is unlikely to pivot soon.

 Tap To Read

Here's What RBI Said On Sanjiv Bajaj's Option To Be 'Forgotten'

The central bank said it would examine the issue of telemarketing calls.

 Tap To Read

Income From Sale Of Agricultural Land Can't Be Taxed, Says ITAT

The tribunal said that agricultural land is not a capital asset, and any income derived from selling it cannot be taxed.

 Read More

Banks Will See 15–16% Credit Growth In Two Years, Says Morgan Stanley's Sumeet Kariwala

Even on the wholesale lending front, India's banks are witnessing rising working capital demand, says Kariwala.

 Read

More Stories

World Ocean Day 2023: 6 Documentaries To Watch On The International Day

Top 10 Hotels In The World, According To Tripadvisor

Top 10 Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF Rankings 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe