Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss—April 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
HDFC Bank will continue to comply with existing requirements for CRR, SLR and LCR ratios after the merger's effective date.
The panel had ruled that India's import duties on certain IT products are inconsistent with the global trade norms.
The Supreme Court dismissed appeals against the orders of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity filed by discoms.
HCL Tech's BFSI revenue rose 6.9% sequentially in Q4 FY23. While TCS saw its growth moderate in the space, Infosys’ declined.
Bank of Baroda will raise up to $3 billion through issuance of certificate of deposits.
India's life insurers witnessed a recovery in revenues from February lows, but year-on-year March revenues have still seen a decline.
The CCI said that the acquisition would be by way of a share purchase agreement dated December 26, 2022.
RBI asks AU Small Finance Bank management to temper growth numbers.