Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss—April 21

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:03 PM IST

HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger: RBI Grants No Exemptions On CRR, SLR Requirements

HDFC Bank will continue to comply with existing requirements for CRR, SLR and LCR ratios after the merger's effective date.

IT Tariffs: India To File Appeal In May Against WTO Panel Ruling

The panel had ruled that India's import duties on certain IT products are inconsistent with the global trade norms.

Adani Power's Claims Against State Discoms Upheld By Supreme Court

The Supreme Court dismissed appeals against the orders of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity filed by discoms.

HCL Tech An Outlier Among Peers As BFSI Shines Through Slowdown

HCL Tech's BFSI revenue rose 6.9% sequentially in Q4 FY23. While TCS saw its growth moderate in the space, Infosys’ declined.

Bank Of Baroda's Board Approves Raising Up To $7 Billion Via Debt

Bank of Baroda will raise up to $3 billion through issuance of certificate of deposits.

Private Life Insurers Outpace LIC Even As Industry Revenue Dips In March

India's life insurers witnessed a recovery in revenues from February lows, but year-on-year March revenues have still seen a decline.

CCI Approves Berhyanda's Acquisition Of Suven Pharma

The CCI said that the acquisition would be by way of a share purchase agreement dated December 26, 2022.

AU Small Finance Bank: RBI Flags Concerns On Rapid Growth

RBI asks AU Small Finance Bank management to temper growth numbers.

RD Interest Rates Of Top Banks: SBI, ICICI Bank, And More

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 21

Biggest Indian Names That Have Lost Legacy Twitter Blue Ticks
