Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Sept. 13, 2023

RBI To Banks: Return Property Papers Within 30 Days Of Repayment Or Pay Rs 5,000 A Day

Regulated entities such as banks, NBFCs, housing finance institutions, and asset reconstruction firms come under the purview.

Ghar Kharcha: More Relief On Inflation To Come In September

Retail inflation will ease further in September from 6.8% seen in August and 7.4% in July, bringing relief to households.

BHEL, Suzlon: Why Kotak Sees A Disconnect Between Stock Surge And Their Business

Kotak suggests that their business fundamentals so far do not support current market value.

Bharat NCAP Sufficient, Won't Need To Make Six Airbags Mandatory, Says Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari launched the Bharat New Car Assessment Program to enhance road safety in the country last month.

Cabinet Approves FDI Of Up To Rs 9,589 Crore In Suven Pharma By Cyprus-Based Berhyanda

The approval is for acquisition of 76.1% equity shares of Suven Pharma taking total foreign investment to 90.1% in the company.

Bombay Dyeing To Sell Worli Land To Sumitomo For Rs 5,200 Crore

The deal will help repay debt, strengthen balance sheet and fund future projects, the company said.

Apple iPhone 15: Made In India, But Why Is It Still So Pricey?

