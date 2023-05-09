Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Sales contracted on a low base as the industry takes time to normalise from a pandemic-linked surge.
The company bought the land in Devanahalli, in India's tech hub Bengaluru, after Apple's recent diversification away from China.
A letter from a Rajya Sabha member claims two Gujarat-based refiners profited from re-exporting Russian crude.
The CCI had imposed the penalty in 2021, saying Amazon had failed to notify its strategic interest in Future Retail.
The petition has been prompted by non-payment of the arbitral award amount by DMRC to the Anil Ambani-led company.
Net profit of Latent View fell 34.81% sequentially to Rs 34.20 crore on the back of revenue that declined 2.95% to Rs 141.06 crore.
The company received offers worth $412.7 million for partial buyback offer of senior notes.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The top trends to watch out for will be margin expansion and rural-led volume growth recovery.