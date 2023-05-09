Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:41 PM IST

Pharma Market Sales Decline For First Time In 11 Months

Sales contracted on a low base as the industry takes time to normalise from a pandemic-linked surge.

iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Land Worth Rs 300 Crore In Bengaluru

The company bought the land in Devanahalli, in India's tech hub Bengaluru, after Apple's recent diversification away from China.

Murky Deal, Mystery Refiners! Who Made Big Money From Russian Oil?

A letter from a Rajya Sabha member claims two Gujarat-based refiners profited from re-exporting Russian crude.

Amazon Gets Rs 200 Crore Interim Relief In Future Coupons Case

The CCI had imposed the penalty in 2021, saying Amazon had failed to notify its strategic interest in Future Retail.

Reliance Infrastructure Files Contempt Petition Against Delhi Metro

The petition has been prompted by non-payment of the arbitral award amount by DMRC to the Anil Ambani-led company.

Latent View Q4 Revenue Drops 3%, Profit Slumps 35%

Net profit of Latent View fell 34.81% sequentially to Rs 34.20 crore on the back of revenue that declined 2.95% to Rs 141.06 crore.

Adani Ports Shares Rise On Buyback Of Debt Worth $130 Million

The company received offers worth $412.7 million for partial buyback offer of senior notes.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

HUL To Tata Consumer's Margins Stabilise But Volumes Stay Muted

The top trends to watch out for will be margin expansion and rural-led volume growth recovery.

