Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 8

DGCA Asks Go First To Stop Selling Tickets

The beleaguered carrier filed for voluntary insolvency citing fund crunch last week.

Birlasoft Q4 Results: Back To Profit Amid Flat Revenue Growth

Birlasoft's net profit stood at Rs 112.16 crore as against a loss of Rs 16.36 crore. Revenue was up 0.36% at Rs 1,226.38 crore.

Tata-Owned Air India Faces Its Toughest Challenge Yet

According to Air India pilots, the latest terms and conditions force them to agree to open-ended clauses.

Music Composers Win A 13-Year Battle Against Radio Broadcasters

Lyricists and composers of songs should be paid royalty for their work in sound recordings, says the Bombay High Court.

Sun Pharma: What U.S. FDA Said In Its Letter On Mohali Facility

Here are the details of the U.S. regulator's non-compliance letter to the Indian drugmaker.

Marico Shares Gain Most In Two Years After Q4 Beat

Analysts retain 'buy' calls after the Q4 profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore.

Google, Sequoia-Backed Cuemath Fires 100 Employees; Founder Returns As CEO

Cuemath, in June 2022, raised about $57 million at a $407 million valuation.

MRF Shares Hit Record On Q4 Margin Boost, Positive Outlook

The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 14.6% from 10.2% in the fourth quarter.

