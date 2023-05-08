Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 8

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The beleaguered carrier filed for voluntary insolvency citing fund crunch last week.
Birlasoft's net profit stood at Rs 112.16 crore as against a loss of Rs 16.36 crore. Revenue was up 0.36% at Rs 1,226.38 crore.
According to Air India pilots, the latest terms and conditions force them to agree to open-ended clauses.
Lyricists and composers of songs should be paid royalty for their work in sound recordings, says the Bombay High Court.
Here are the details of the U.S. regulator's non-compliance letter to the Indian drugmaker.
Analysts retain 'buy' calls after the Q4 profit of the maker of Parachute hair oil rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 302 crore.
Cuemath, in June 2022, raised about $57 million at a $407 million valuation.
The company's Ebitda margin expanded to 14.6% from 10.2% in the fourth quarter.