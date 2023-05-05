Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 5:49 PM IST

HDFC Bank-HDFC Merger: MSCI Assigns Lower Weight For Merged Entity Against Street Expectation

Index provider MSCI will add HDFC Bank Ltd. to the large-cap segment of MSCI Global Standard Indices following its merger with HDFC.

Bharat Forge Q4 Profit Sharply Misses Estimates On Higher Expenses

The company's consolidated net profit fell 43% to Rs 135.5 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing.

National Medical Devices Policy Is Step In The Right Direction, Says Industry

The single-window clearance system for licencing of medical devices could be a revolutionary move to boost the industry, but a lot more needs to be done, according to stakeholders.

Mannapuram Finance Clarifies That ED Action Pertains To Promoter, Not The Company

The ED, following the search, had frozen assets belonging to Mannapuram Finance's managing director, VP Nandakumar.

CEAT Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Climbs Five-Fold, Beats Estimates

The tyre maker clocked a net profit of Rs 132.42 crore in Q4, compared to Bloomberg estimate of Rs 83.63 crore.

Adani Enterprises Shares Gain After Q4 Profit Sees A Two-Fold Jump

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 137% YoY to Rs 722.48 crore, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 719.40 crore.

PM Gati Shakti To Trigger Relocation Of Firms In China To India, Says Nimbus Post CEO

Logistics cost is expected to decline to 8–9% from 14% of GDP following the implementation of the PM Gati-Shakti plan.

Future Retail Insolvency: Landlords Want Their Properties Back

Perishable goods pose a threat to our properties; premises must be vacated, say landlords of Future Retail before NCLT. 

