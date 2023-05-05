Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Index provider MSCI will add HDFC Bank Ltd. to the large-cap segment of MSCI Global Standard Indices following its merger with HDFC.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 43% to Rs 135.5 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing.
The single-window clearance system for licencing of medical devices could be a revolutionary move to boost the industry, but a lot more needs to be done, according to stakeholders.
The ED, following the search, had frozen assets belonging to Mannapuram Finance's managing director, VP Nandakumar.
The tyre maker clocked a net profit of Rs 132.42 crore in Q4, compared to Bloomberg estimate of Rs 83.63 crore.
The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 137% YoY to Rs 722.48 crore, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 719.40 crore.
Logistics cost is expected to decline to 8–9% from 14% of GDP following the implementation of the PM Gati-Shakti plan.
Perishable goods pose a threat to our properties; premises must be vacated, say landlords of Future Retail before NCLT.