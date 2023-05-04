Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 4

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The Gautam Adani-led company posted a 137% rise year-on-year in net profit at Rs 722.48 crore.
Here's a look at GST through the years and how the collections have fared on individual parameters.
Go First said that it has been forced to cancel over 4,000 flights in the last month.
The move comes after the Ministry of Heavy Industries reportedly pulled up 2-W-EV makers for violating FAME-II scheme norms.
Swiggy Gourmet plans to leverage cross-pollination with other verticals to capture premium target groups.
The company first announced the signing of a share purchase agreement for the sale of its Myanmar port in May 2022.
Hero MotoCorp's revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,307 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 8,241 crore.
The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 48.5% year-on-year to Rs 938.81 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 693.8 crore.