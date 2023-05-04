Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 4

7:03 PM IST

Adani Enterprises Q4 Net Profit Rises 137%, Revenue Jumps 26%

The Gautam Adani-led company posted a 137% rise year-on-year in net profit at Rs 722.48 crore.

GST In Charts: How Collections Have Fared In 2023

Here's a look at GST through the years and how the collections have fared on individual parameters.

Lessors Oppose Go First's Insolvency Plea

Go First said that it has been forced to cancel over 4,000 flights in the last month.

Ola Electric, TVS Motor, Ather Energy To Refund Charger Cost To Buyers

The move comes after the Ministry of Heavy Industries reportedly pulled up 2-W-EV makers for violating FAME-II scheme norms.

Swiggy Bets Big On Premium Food Delivery Vertical To Sustain Growth

Swiggy Gourmet plans to leverage cross-pollination with other verticals to capture premium target groups.

Adani Ports Completes Sale Of Myanmar Port For $30 Million

The company first announced the signing of a share purchase agreement for the sale of its Myanmar port in May 2022.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Profit Beats Estimates On Lower Expenses

Hero MotoCorp's revenue rose 12% to Rs 8,307 crore, as compared with an estimate of Rs 8,241 crore.

Tata Power Q4 Profit Jumps 48.5%, Beats Estimates

The company's fourth-quarter net profit rose 48.5% year-on-year to Rs 938.81 crore, compared with an estimate of Rs 693.8 crore.

