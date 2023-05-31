Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 31

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23.
PSU banks say that while some board members may be experts in their individual areas, they have no knowledge of banking.
Higher-than-expected revenue receipts help offset a divestment miss and meet capex outlay.
The acquisition will accelerate growth and support across various business units, says Scaler.
FPIs with concentrated portfolios, or ones that qualify as high-risk, may have to disclose ownership and control.
The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March.