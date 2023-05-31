Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 31

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:55 PM IST

India's GDP Grows 6.1% In Q4, 7.2% In FY23

Economic recovery remained on track in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Quality Of Directors An Issue, Public Sector Banks Tell RBI Governor

PSU banks say that while some board members may be experts in their individual areas, they have no knowledge of banking.

India Restricts Fiscal Deficit To Revised Target Of 6.4%

Higher-than-expected revenue receipts help offset a divestment miss and meet capex outlay.

Tiger Global, Sequoia-Backed Scaler Acquires Fourth Startup In Two Years

The acquisition will accelerate growth and support across various business units, says Scaler.

SEBI Proposes Additional Disclosures For High-Risk FPIs

FPIs with concentrated portfolios, or ones that qualify as high-risk, may have to disclose ownership and control.

Core Sector Growth Flat In April

The index of eight core industries grew by 3.5% year-on-year during the month, as compared with 3.6% in March.

