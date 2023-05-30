Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Incidents of fraud reported by banks also indicate that small-ticket frauds are occurring more frequently.
The contingency risk buffer has been maintained at 6% as of March 2023, compared with 5.5% a year ago.
Among the notes in circulation, Rs 500 notes are the most voluminous followed by Rs 10 notes.
It is important to sustain structural reforms to improve India’s medium-term growth potential, says the RBI.
The regulator wants to change the rules of the game for enforcement against insider trading and fraudulent activity.
TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan exits India’s IT bellwether on May 31, to make way for company veteran Krithi Krithivasan at the helm.
Senior VPs Mohd Haque and Ashish Saxena have left Wipro, weeks after Gurvinder Sahni did so to join Persistent Systems.