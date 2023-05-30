Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 30

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:37 PM IST

Private Banks Face More Fraud, Public Sector Banks Exposed To Higher Amounts

Incidents of fraud reported by banks also indicate that small-ticket frauds are occurring more frequently.

 Read

RBI Transfers Rs 1.3 Lakh Crore To Contingency Fund In FY23: Annual Report

The contingency risk buffer has been maintained at 6% as of March 2023, compared with 5.5% a year ago.

 Read More

Rs 500 Notes Most Circulated, Rs 20 Gaining Popularity: RBI Annual Report

Among the notes in circulation, Rs 500 notes are the most voluminous followed by Rs 10 notes.

 Tap To Read

India’s Growth Momentum To Sustain In FY24 As Inflation Eases

It is important to sustain structural reforms to improve India’s medium-term growth potential, says the RBI.

 Read

SEBI's Insider Trading And Unfair Trade Regulations May Soon Have A Baby

The regulator wants to change the rules of the game for enforcement against insider trading and fraudulent activity.

 Tap To Read

‘An Absolute Privilege,’ TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan Says In Farewell Letter

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan exits India’s IT bellwether on May 31, to make way for company veteran Krithi Krithivasan at the helm.

 Read More

Top-Level Churn At Wipro Deepens With Two More Exits

Senior VPs Mohd Haque and Ashish Saxena have left Wipro, weeks after Gurvinder Sahni did so to join Persistent Systems.

 Read More

More Stories

IPL 2023 Final: What's The DLS Method?

List Of Youngest Players To Win IPL Trophy

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 30
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe