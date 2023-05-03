Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 3

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 5:59 PM IST

Go First Bankruptcy: How Wadia’s Holding Company Couldn't Save The Airline

The company said promoters infused funds to the tune of Rs 3,200 crore into the airline over the last three years.

 Read

Private Banks Sail Strong Through Q4 But Margins Could Be Peaking, Say Analysts

Private banks delivered strong results to close FY23, but FY24 will see a shift in operating circumstances.

 Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Suggests Labour Skilling As Countries Balance Green Priorities

The discussion about how to tackle food and fertiliser insecurity must originate at the WTO, Sitharaman said.

 Read

Bank Of Baroda Appoints Debadatta Chand As New CEO From July 1

He was appointed executive director of the Bank of Baroda and assumed charge on March 10, 2021.

 Tap To Read

Adani Wilmar FY23 Results: Revenue Jumps 7.4% To Rs 58,185 Crore

Consolidated net profit of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended March.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read

Nexus Select Trust To Launch India's First Retail REIT IPO On May 9

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO's price band has been announced in the range of Rs 95–100 per unit.

 Tap To Read

From Kingfisher To Go First: The History Of Airline Failures In India

New airlines faced the same problem of little control over excesses of running a full-service airline in a price sensitive market.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 3

10 Best Places To Visit In Asia In May 2023

Top 10 Countries With Highest Average Monthly Salaries
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe