Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 3

Adani Wilmar FY23 Results: Revenue Jumps 7.4% To Rs 58,185 Crore

Consolidated net profit of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand fell to Rs 93.61 crore in the quarter ended March.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.