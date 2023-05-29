Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 29

Updated On 7:17 PM IST

Ola Pilots 'No-Cancellation' Premium Service Prime Plus

The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a pain point for those dependent on the two major ride-hailing platforms

HDFC Bank's Appetite For Loans To The Underserved Could Weigh On Peers

HDFC Bank's rush for priority sector loans may make things pricier for other lenders.

Sun Pharma To Get Earnings Boost From Taro Acquisition, Say Analysts

Sun Pharma already owns 78.5% share in Taro and has made an offer to acquire the remaining 31.5%.

Corporate Margins May Widen Despite Global Woes, Says This Equity Strategist

Consumer, automobiles, cement and gas utility firms are emerging as beneficiaries of moderating raw material prices.

Smile Back For Colgate-Palmolive, Thanks To Patanjali

A sustained market share recovery in the toothpaste category remains a key trigger for Colgate, says Systematix.

German Travel Unicorn Flix To Enter Indian Bus Market

Flix has already started forming a local team in India and is scouting for local bus partners.

