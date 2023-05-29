Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 29

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The move by Ola comes as cancellations continue to be a pain point for those dependent on the two major ride-hailing platforms
HDFC Bank's rush for priority sector loans may make things pricier for other lenders.
Sun Pharma already owns 78.5% share in Taro and has made an offer to acquire the remaining 31.5%.
Consumer, automobiles, cement and gas utility firms are emerging as beneficiaries of moderating raw material prices.
A sustained market share recovery in the toothpaste category remains a key trigger for Colgate, says Systematix.
Flix has already started forming a local team in India and is scouting for local bus partners.