Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:58 PM IST

Sensex At 1,00,000 Only A Matter Of Time, Says Jefferies' Chris Wood

Greed & Fear cites earnings growth trend and valuations for the optimism.

 Read

IMD Retains Forecast Of A ‘Normal’ Monsoon In 2023

The IMD continues to forecast a normal monsoon, though it expects 'below normal' monsoon in June.

 Read More

Zee-Sony Merger: NCLAT Sets Aside Order Directing Exchanges To Reconsider Approval

NCLT has been directed to hear Zee Entertainment's objections against another round of approvals by the stock exchanges.

 Read More

Reliance To Launch Alan's Bugles In India

The corn chips snacks brand will be initially launched in Kerala before it's expanded nationally.

 Read

Vijay Kedia's Top Small-Cap Bets In The Current Market

Kedia says he has invested in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors as India's capex cycle has 'already begun'.

 Read More

Why India Needs A Highway Services Authority — Infravisioning With Vinayak Chatterjee

India needs a Highway Services Authority to improve road safety and enhance service standards, according to Vinayak Chatterjee.

 Read

How U.S. Debt Crisis May Impact India

While the rupee has depreciated, dominant domestic factors continue to keep financial markets stable.

 Read

Goldman Sachs Raises India's 2023 GDP Forecast To 6.3%

The brokerage had earlier projected GDP growth at 6% for 2023.

 Read More

GQG's Rajiv Jain Does Not See 'Cyclicality' Risk In Adani Infrastructure Assets — BQ Exclusive

GQG Partners has bought into a conglomerate led by "an entrepreneur who does a phenomenally good job in execution", says Jain.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read More

Adani Green's Wind Power Capacity Crosses 1 GW As Gujarat Plant Is Commissioned

The company commissioned a 130 MW plant at Kutch, Gujarat.

 Read

Online Gaming: Cloud Still Hangs Over Tax On Incentives, Small-Value Wins

New rules have not allayed concerns about the tax treatment in some cases.

 Read

More Stories

RIL To Kotak Bank - Here Are India's 10 Most Profitable Companies Of FY23

Germany Enters Recession: 5 Countries With Lowest Probability Of Recession

In Pictures: Here's How The New Parliament Building Looks
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe