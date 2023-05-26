Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 26

GQG's Rajiv Jain Does Not See 'Cyclicality' Risk In Adani Infrastructure Assets — BQ Exclusive

GQG Partners has bought into a conglomerate led by "an entrepreneur who does a phenomenally good job in execution", says Jain.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.