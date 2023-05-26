Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 26

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Greed & Fear cites earnings growth trend and valuations for the optimism.
The IMD continues to forecast a normal monsoon, though it expects 'below normal' monsoon in June.
NCLT has been directed to hear Zee Entertainment's objections against another round of approvals by the stock exchanges.
The corn chips snacks brand will be initially launched in Kerala before it's expanded nationally.
Kedia says he has invested in manufacturing and infrastructure sectors as India's capex cycle has 'already begun'.
India needs a Highway Services Authority to improve road safety and enhance service standards, according to Vinayak Chatterjee.
While the rupee has depreciated, dominant domestic factors continue to keep financial markets stable.
The brokerage had earlier projected GDP growth at 6% for 2023.
GQG Partners has bought into a conglomerate led by "an entrepreneur who does a phenomenally good job in execution", says Jain.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The company commissioned a 130 MW plant at Kutch, Gujarat.
New rules have not allayed concerns about the tax treatment in some cases.