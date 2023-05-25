Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 8:48 PM IST

The Curious Case Of Alleged AT-1 Bonds Misselling By HDFC Bank

An HDFC Bank customer filed a police complaint alleging that he was missold Credit Suisse's AT-1 bonds, leading to huge losses.

Go First Given One Month By DGCA To Prepare Revival Plan

Once submitted by Go First, the revival plan will be reviewed by the DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.

Leave Encashment Limit For Non-Government Employees Hiked

The limit was set at Rs 3 lakh earlier and has been increased to Rs 25 lakh now from April 1, 2023.

LIC To Retain Focus On High Margin Policies Even As Demand Falls

The company's share of non-participating products stood at 8.89% in FY23, up from 7% in FY22.

Why The World Faces U.S. Debt Threat

Fitch Ratings has threatened to downgrade the U.S.’ AAA rating over the political standoff about raising the debt limit.

Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain To Be New Chief Of Internet Lobby As Big Tech Faces Backlash

The changes are a result of an internal election that were held amid backlash from Indian tech entrepreneurs.

Rishad Premji's Salary Halves On Eroding Wipro Profit In FY23

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji drew a salary of $951,353 in FY23 as compared to $1,819,022 in FY22, US SEC filings show.

A Slight Delay In Monsoon Onset May Push Back Kharif Sowing

The delay in southwest monsoon onset is likely to push sowing of kharif crops. So far, the impact is likely to remain limited.

Gems And Jewellery Exports Losing Lustre On Global Constraints, Muted Demand

Go First Insolvency: Delhi High Court Bench Recuses From Hearing Lessors' Plea

Justice Singh’s spouse, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, represented the suspended management of Go First Ltd. before the NCLAT.

