Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 25

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
An HDFC Bank customer filed a police complaint alleging that he was missold Credit Suisse's AT-1 bonds, leading to huge losses.
Once submitted by Go First, the revival plan will be reviewed by the DGCA for further appropriate action in the matter.
The limit was set at Rs 3 lakh earlier and has been increased to Rs 25 lakh now from April 1, 2023.
The company's share of non-participating products stood at 8.89% in FY23, up from 7% in FY22.
Fitch Ratings has threatened to downgrade the U.S.’ AAA rating over the political standoff about raising the debt limit.
The changes are a result of an internal election that were held amid backlash from Indian tech entrepreneurs.
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji drew a salary of $951,353 in FY23 as compared to $1,819,022 in FY22, US SEC filings show.
The delay in southwest monsoon onset is likely to push sowing of kharif crops. So far, the impact is likely to remain limited.
Justice Singh’s spouse, Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, represented the suspended management of Go First Ltd. before the NCLAT.