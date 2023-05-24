Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 24

Adani Got 'Clean Chit' From Supreme Court Panel, Says GQG's Rajiv Jain — BQ Exclusive 

The Adani-Hindenburg row has 'become a political football more than real economics, substantive issue', says Jain.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

No Cause For Complacency On Inflation, Says RBI Governor

What next after the pause? Shaktikanta Das keeps markets guessing on the MPC's rate action ahead of the next review.

FAME Subsidy Cut May Force Smaller Electric Scooter Makers To Exit

Overall incentives for electric two-wheelers were cut to 15% of the vehicle's ex-showroom price from 40% earlier.

Go First Suspended Board, Resolution Professional File Caveats Before Supreme Court

The caveats have been filed against GY Aviation Lease, Engine Leasing Finance BV, SMBC Aviation Capital and SFV Aircraft Holdings.

Not Possible, Nor Desirable To Club All Lenders Into One Category: Shaktikanta Das

Different tiers of licenses issued by the RBI serve specific purposes and hence can't be equated, Das said.

ADIA Buys JSW Ventures' Partial Stake In Beauty Unicorn Purplle

The stake, the quantum of which was not disclosed, was sold at a flat valuation of $1.1 billion, according to sources.

Amazon, Facebook Co-Founder Invest In Kids Apparel Brand Hopscotch

CEO Rahul Anand says the investment allows Hopscotch to invest in marketing and broaden its selection.

RBI Governor Das Says Won't Be Surprised If India's FY23 GDP Growth Exceeds 7%

Pent-up demand in Q3 and Q4 economic indicators suggest that the momentum has sustained, says Shaktikanta Das.

Congress’ Karnataka Review Won’t Affect Big Projects, But Contractors Are Worried

Contractors may have to contend with further delays as the state freezes payments. No official discussion yet.

