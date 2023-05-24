Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 24

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The Adani-Hindenburg row has 'become a political football more than real economics, substantive issue', says Jain.
What next after the pause? Shaktikanta Das keeps markets guessing on the MPC's rate action ahead of the next review.
Overall incentives for electric two-wheelers were cut to 15% of the vehicle's ex-showroom price from 40% earlier.
The caveats have been filed against GY Aviation Lease, Engine Leasing Finance BV, SMBC Aviation Capital and SFV Aircraft Holdings.
Different tiers of licenses issued by the RBI serve specific purposes and hence can't be equated, Das said.
The stake, the quantum of which was not disclosed, was sold at a flat valuation of $1.1 billion, according to sources.
CEO Rahul Anand says the investment allows Hopscotch to invest in marketing and broaden its selection.
Pent-up demand in Q3 and Q4 economic indicators suggest that the momentum has sustained, says Shaktikanta Das.
Contractors may have to contend with further delays as the state freezes payments. No official discussion yet.