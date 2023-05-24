Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 24

Adani Got 'Clean Chit' From Supreme Court Panel, Says GQG's Rajiv Jain — BQ Exclusive

The Adani-Hindenburg row has 'become a political football more than real economics, substantive issue', says Jain.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.