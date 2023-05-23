Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Investor is eyeing new offerings from Adani companies. GQG invested $1.9 billion in Adani Group companies after Hindenburg report.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Bank branches continue to demand identity proof and ask customers to fill requisition forms.
Wipro will build Generative AI as a core solution within its consulting services.
Infosys Topaz uses Generative AI and the IT firm's own cloud and data analytics solutions to accelerate value creation for clients.
JioMart has laid off about 500-600 employees to streamline operations after its acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India.
The RBI Governor had to speak to the media to quell concerns about the timeline of currency withdrawal and legal tender status.
Courts cannot interfere in the economic policies of the country, the Reserve Bank of India's counsel argued.
Users may need to approach the RBI to exchange Rs 2,000 notes after Sept. 30.
If all projects of Supertech are brought under insolvency, it would cause immense hardship to homebuyers, the Supreme Court says.