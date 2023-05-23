Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 23

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:02 PM IST

GQG's Jain Raises Adani Stake By 10%, Plans To Buy More

Investor is eyeing new offerings from Adani companies. GQG invested $1.9 billion in Adani Group companies after Hindenburg report.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read

Limited Crowds, Some Confusion On Day 1 Of Exchanging Rs 2,000 Notes

Bank branches continue to demand identity proof and ask customers to fill requisition forms.

 Read More

Wipro Expands Google Cloud Tie-Up To Extend Generative AI Tools To Clients

Wipro will build Generative AI as a core solution within its consulting services.

 Read

Infosys Unveils AI-First Offering Topaz Amid Heightened Client Interest

Infosys Topaz uses Generative AI and the IT firm's own cloud and data analytics solutions to accelerate value creation for clients.

 Read

Reliance JioMart Trims Workforce After Metro Cash And Carry Buyout

JioMart has laid off about 500-600 employees to streamline operations after its acquisition of Metro Cash and Carry India.

 Read More

A Brief History Of The Rs 2,000 Note

The RBI Governor had to speak to the media to quell concerns about the timeline of currency withdrawal and legal tender status.

 Read

Exchange Of Rs 2,000 Notes Without ID Proof: Delhi High Court Reserves Order

Courts cannot interfere in the economic policies of the country, the Reserve Bank of India's counsel argued.

 Read

You May Have To Go To RBI To Exchange Rs 2,000 Notes After Sept. 30 — BQ Exclusive

Users may need to approach the RBI to exchange Rs 2,000 notes after Sept. 30.

 Read More

Supertech Insolvency: Glimmer Of Hope For Homebuyers

If all projects of Supertech are brought under insolvency, it would cause immense hardship to homebuyers, the Supreme Court says.

 Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 23

GT vs CSK: 6 Players Who Can Decide The Result Of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe