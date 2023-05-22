Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 22

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The stocks have surged after the Supreme Court panel's report didn't find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg case.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The NCLAT has allowed lessors to approach the NCLT with an application under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
There has been an increased demand for homes leading to an increase in both rental and capital values.
Tata Consultancy Services and various Tata Group firms involved in telecom will deploy BSNL’s 4G network across India.
PhonePe will use the funds to build businesses like insurance, wealth management, lending, stockbroking, and account aggregators.
Petrol pumps, eateries and groceries are some of the places that have seen a jump in the highest denomination notes.
Anthony Yazbeck, president and chief operating officer, WeWork Inc., will also join the board.
The RBI and the government have given cash hoarders a free run to convert black into white. No questions asked.
Banks have to maintain a daily data log of the Rs 2,000 currency notes deposited or exchanged at their branches.