Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 2

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:16 PM IST

Go First Says Forced To File Bankruptcy Due To 'Enormous Damage' By Engine Supplier

The ever-increasing number of failing engines has resulted in 50% of its Airbus 320neo aircraft fleet being grounded, Go Air said.

I&B Ministry Calls For Curb On Outdoor Ads Of Betting, Gambling Platforms

Earlier, it had issued advisories to curb surrogate advertising of the same on TV channels, digital news and OTT platforms.

GST: Exporters Lose At Supreme Court; Must Fulfill Conditions To Claim Refund

The apex court said that inconvenience caused to exporters cannot be a ground to hold the condition as arbitrary.

Adani Total Gas Q4 Results: Profit Rises 21% As Revenue Grows

The company posted a 20.74% increase in year-on-year net profit at Rs 97.91 crore.

Why RBL Bank Shares Are Down Despite Near 37% Jump In Q4 Profit

The lender reported a net profit of Rs 271 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 223 crore.

Uber Says Active Driver Count In India At Record High

While Uber didn't provide India-specific numbers in its earnings, its Asia Pacific revenues jumped 41% YoY to $1.03 billion.

BharatPe Acquires Majority Stake In NBFC Trillion Loans

BharatPe has also infused a substantial amount of investment into Trillion Loans to enable the NBFC to grow its loan book.

