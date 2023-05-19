Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 8:29 PM IST

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Panel Does Not Find Regulatory Failure

The expert committee says SEBI has found disclosures by foreign portfolio investors in Adani stocks adequate.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Panel Says Group Stocks Didn't Pose Any Systemic Risk

The representation of the Adani Group companies in the indices is 'relatively minor', says the expert committee.

RBI To Transfer Rs 87,416 Crore Surplus To Government For FY23

This is the highest surplus transfer since Rs 99,122 crore in FY21 and higher than what the government had budgeted for.

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Key Takeaways From Supreme Court Panel's Report

Supreme Court-appointed panel says it did not find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.

Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Withdrawn From Circulation, To Continue As Legal Tender

All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes until Sept. 30, 2023.

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Group Took Steps To Build Investor Confidence, Says Supreme Court Panel

Empirical data shows the retail investor exposure to Adani stocks increased multifold after Jan. 24, says the committee.

India To Get A Health Claims Exchange By August — BQ Exclusive

The IRDAI has asked all insurers to integrate with the 'Health Claims Exchange' portal developed by the NHA.

Air Passenger Traffic Steady At Over Three-Year High In April

Air traffic rose 22% to 1.29 crore in April in comparison with the same month last year, according to DGCA data.

Key Economic Indicators Show No Slowdown But Unseasonal Rains Play Dampener

There are no signs of a slowdown from March to April, but there was some sequential moderation because of seasonality.

Adani Group Stocks Advance After Supreme Court Panel's Report

International Debit, Credit Card Spends Of Up To Rs 7 Lakh A Year Exempt From 20% TCS

The government partially rolls back the move that had triggered concerns of adding burden on genuine taxpayers.

Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Withdrawn: All You Need To Know

Those holding these notes can get them exchanged at banks.

