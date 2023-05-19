Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 19

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The expert committee says SEBI has found disclosures by foreign portfolio investors in Adani stocks adequate.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The representation of the Adani Group companies in the indices is 'relatively minor', says the expert committee.
This is the highest surplus transfer since Rs 99,122 crore in FY21 and higher than what the government had budgeted for.
Supreme Court-appointed panel says it did not find any regulatory failure in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.
All banks shall provide deposit and/or exchange facility for Rs 2,000 banknotes until Sept. 30, 2023.
Empirical data shows the retail investor exposure to Adani stocks increased multifold after Jan. 24, says the committee.
The IRDAI has asked all insurers to integrate with the 'Health Claims Exchange' portal developed by the NHA.
Air traffic rose 22% to 1.29 crore in April in comparison with the same month last year, according to DGCA data.
There are no signs of a slowdown from March to April, but there was some sequential moderation because of seasonality.
The government partially rolls back the move that had triggered concerns of adding burden on genuine taxpayers.
Those holding these notes can get them exchanged at banks.