Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 18

Tax collected at source raised to 20% from the existing 5% for such spending.
The government will likely maintain elevated fiscal deficit and a large debt stock, the ratings agency said.
This is only the third time in the last 13 quarters that the airline operator has registered a profit.
BQ Prime answers some frequently asked questions on a higher TCS on international credit card spends.
SBI Q4 net profit beats estimates on higher net interest income, lower provisions.
Bharti Airtel ARPU has stagnated over the past couple of quarters, due to lack of meaningful tariff hikes, CEO Gopal Vittal says.
Agri business continues to drag, hotels revenue doubles on a low base.