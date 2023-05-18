Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 18

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:56 PM IST

International Credit Card Spends To Attract Higher Tax From July 1

Tax collected at source raised to 20% from the existing 5% for such spending.

S&P Global Reaffirms India’s Sovereign Credit Rating At ‘BBB'; Outlook Stable

The government will likely maintain elevated fiscal deficit and a large debt stock, the ratings agency said.

InterGlobe Aviation Q4 Results: Profit Misses Estimates Despite Currency Gains

This is only the third time in the last 13 quarters that the airline operator has registered a profit.

How A 20% TCS On Overseas Credit Card Payments Affects You — BQ Explains

BQ Prime answers some frequently asked questions on a higher TCS on international credit card spends.

SBI Q4 Results: Net Profit Jumps 83% Beating Estimates

SBI Q4 net profit beats estimates on higher net interest income, lower provisions.

Bharti Airtel CEO Says India Telecom Tariff Structure Is 'Unfortunately Broken’

Bharti Airtel ARPU has stagnated over the past couple of quarters, due to lack of meaningful tariff hikes, CEO Gopal Vittal says.

ITC Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Driven By Steady FMCG Sales

Agri business continues to drag, hotels revenue doubles on a low base.

