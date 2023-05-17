Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 17

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:08 PM IST

Adani-Hindenburg PILs: SC Asks SEBI To Submit Investigation Update By Aug. 14

The Supreme Court accepted SEBI's request to grant it more time to complete the probe.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

RBI Allows SBI Funds Management To Acquire Up To 9.99% Stake In HDFC Bank

SBI Funds Management has been advised by the RBI to acquire the shareholding in HDFC Bank Ltd. within six months.

These Commodities Are Beating The Export Slowdown

Agricultural, electronic, and pharmaceutical exports continue to grow, even as broad-based merchandise shipments decline. 

Government To Invite First Bid For Electrolyser, Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By June

The first tranche will fund 3GW of electrolyser manufacturing capacity and 3 million metric tonne of green hydrogen production.

Banks Look To RBI As Elevated Overnight Funding Rates Raise Liquidity Issues

Overnight rates have stayed persistently higher than the benchmark repo rate, indicating liquidity tightness.

Google Says In Compliance With CCI Order, To Go Ahead With New Billing Policy

Google says it continues to comply with local laws and cooperate with local proceedings, as applicable.

