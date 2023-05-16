Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 16

Bharti Airtel Q4 Profit Surges Over 60%, ARPU Flat

Bharti Airtel Q4 profit rose 61.68% over the previous three months to Rs 4,226 crore.

Bank Of Baroda Q4 Profit Jumps 168%, Asset Quality Improves

The bank's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4,775 crore, up from Rs 1,779 crore a year earlier.

What's Next For Rail Vikas Nigam After Stellar Share Surge

The street's interest in the company stems from its order book of around Rs 50,000 crore.

India A Key Growth Driver For Global Consumer Firms Amid Macro Woes

Indian businesses remain more resilient than some of their global counterparts when the world is faced with uncertainties.

India's Gems And Jewellery Exports Are Hurting. Here's Why

Reduction in demand for items like gems and jewellery is likely to result in a decline in imports and exports, the DGFT explained.

Amazon's Global Layoffs Impact 500 Employees In India

In January, Amazon announced it would be cutting 18,000 roles, with the numbers being extended to 27,000 by March.

ZestMoney Founders Resign After Failed PhonePe Deal; Appoint New Leaders

The founders will continue to be "significant shareholders in the company".

