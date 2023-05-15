Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
India's trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago.
SEBI says any premature conclusion without having all the facts on record would not serve the ends of justice.
The Wholesale Price Index fell 0.92% in April as compared with an increase of 1.34% in March.
The markets opened on a positive note, riding on the surge in FII inflows and strong earnings from many companies.
U.S. FDA inspected the Silvassa facility from April 18 to April 26 and issued Form 483 with three observations.
Another U.S. investor, Neuberger Berman, cut PharmEasy's valuation by 21% to $4.4 billion, as of Feb. 28.
Homes worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore were sold in FY23, a growth of 48% as the value of residential real estate sales hit a new record.