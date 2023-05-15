Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 15

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:04 PM IST

Trade Deficit Narrows To 20-Month Low At $15.2 Billion

India's trade deficit eased to $15.2 billion in April 2023 from $18.4 billion a year ago.

Allegations Of Adani Investigations Since 2016 'Factually Baseless', Says SEBI

SEBI says any premature conclusion without having all the facts on record would not serve the ends of justice.

India's WPI Enters Deflation In April For The First Time Since July 2020

The Wholesale Price Index fell 0.92% in April as compared with an increase of 1.34% in March.

Markets Worried About Freebie Politics And Competitive Populism

The markets opened on a positive note, riding on the surge in FII inflows and strong earnings from many companies.

Ipca Labs Faces U.S. FDA Scrutiny Over Three Lapses At Silvassa Facility

U.S. FDA inspected the Silvassa facility from April 18 to April 26 and issued Form 483 with three observations.

PharmEasy Valuation Cut 50% By Janus Henderson

Another U.S. investor, Neuberger Berman, cut PharmEasy's valuation by 21% to $4.4 billion, as of Feb. 28.

Housing Sales Rise 48% In FY23, Pune Leads: Anarock Survey

Homes worth Rs 3.47 lakh crore were sold in FY23, a growth of 48% as the value of residential real estate sales hit a new record.

