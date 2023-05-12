Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta clarifies that the word 'suspicious' in SEBI's plea should be read as 'alleged'.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Vedanta posts a 57% decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 3,132 crore, against an estimated Rs 2,910.52 crore.
Compared to the January and February monthly run rate, April data looks broadly weak for some companies.
The office sector remained the most popular segment, cornering 40% of the total investments between 2017 and 2022.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. were added to MSCI's emerging markets index.
Are borrowers entitled to a personal hearing before their accounts are tagged as 'fraud'? Supreme Court clarifies its ruling.
India's mobility market is expected to grow from $4 billion in FY22 to $10 billion by FY30.
Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,408 crore in Q4 versus loss of Rs 533 crore in the same quarter last year.