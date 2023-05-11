Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 11

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:22 PM IST

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Decline 68% In April To Lowest In Four Months

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes fell more than 68% to Rs 6,480.3 crore in April, according to AMFI.

Need To Learn To Operate With Lower Margins, Says L&T CFO R Shankar Raman

The days of high margins of 10–12% enjoyed by engineering and construction companies are over for some time, according to Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s R Shankar Raman.

Go First Vs Lessors Has Implications For Indian Aviation's Future

Global aviation players will closely watch Go First's insolvency and its impact on stakeholders like aircraft lessors and lenders, as it might affect their future business plans in the country.

Karnataka High Court Quashes Rs 21,000-Crore GST Notice Against Gameskraft

The Karnataka High Court has quashed a Rs 21,000-crore show-cause notice by the good and services tax department against online gaming platform Gameskraft Technologies Pvt.

Eicher Motors Q4 Results: Profit Beats Estimates On Higher Realisation

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose 48% YoY to Rs 905.6 crore, beating an estimate of Rs 786.6 crore.

Asian Paints Q4 Results: Profit Up 45%, Margin Expands On Falling Input Costs

Net profit rose to Rs 1234.14 crore, while revenue increased 11% to Rs 8,787.34 crore.

FIR Against Ashneer Grover, Family On Fresh Complaint By BharatPe

BharatPe alleges that Grover and his family caused damages of about Rs 81.3 crore.

