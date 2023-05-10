Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 10

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:10 PM IST

ONDC Poses No Immediate Threat To Zomato Or Swiggy: Motilal Oswal

The brokerage does not perceive direct ordering as a major concern for the industry.

 Read

Go First Admitted To Insolvency

The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted Go First into insolvency, directed IRP to ensure no layoffs take place.

 Tap To Read

Nazara Tech Q4 Results Review: Shares Fall After Profit Misses Estimates

The company's net profit rose 92% to Rs 9.4 crore in the quarter ended March, but missed analysts' estimates of Rs 16.23 crore.

 Tap To Read

Ola's Valuation Cut By 33% To $4.8 Billion By Vanguard

With its stake of about 0.7%, the valuation of Ola comes to be $4.8 billion, down from $7.2 billion earlier.

 Read

Krishna Defence Shares Hit Record After Securing Order From Defence Ministry

The company bagged an order for the supply of special heating equipment, to be used by the armed forces at sub-zero temperatures.

 Read

JSW Infrastructure Files IPO Papers With SEBI To Raise Up To Rs 2,800 Crore

The ports business of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group plans to raise Rs 2,800 crore via the IPO without diluting their current stake.

 Tap To Read

Sanofi India To Demerge Its Consumer Health Business From Pharma Business

The company will demerge its consumer healthcare business into a wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India.

 Tap To Read

Bikaji Foods Invests In FMCG Supply Chain Startup Ripplr

Ripplr has raised a total of $56 million so far and claims to be operationally profitable.

 Read

Birlasoft Is In Revamp Mode For Growth Amid IT Slowdown, Says CEO Angan Guha

Birlasoft to appoint two CEOs for the U.S. and Rest of World as part of an organisational restructuring exercise.

 Read More

More Stories

Use These 6 Features On WhatsApp To Protect Yourself From Online Scams And Fraud

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 10

CSK vs DC, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe