Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 10

The brokerage does not perceive direct ordering as a major concern for the industry.
The National Company Law Tribunal has admitted Go First into insolvency, directed IRP to ensure no layoffs take place.
The company's net profit rose 92% to Rs 9.4 crore in the quarter ended March, but missed analysts' estimates of Rs 16.23 crore.
With its stake of about 0.7%, the valuation of Ola comes to be $4.8 billion, down from $7.2 billion earlier.
The company bagged an order for the supply of special heating equipment, to be used by the armed forces at sub-zero temperatures.
The ports business of Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group plans to raise Rs 2,800 crore via the IPO without diluting their current stake.
The company will demerge its consumer healthcare business into a wholly owned subsidiary, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India.
Ripplr has raised a total of $56 million so far and claims to be operationally profitable.
Birlasoft to appoint two CEOs for the U.S. and Rest of World as part of an organisational restructuring exercise.