Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 31

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:34 PM IST

Why Reliance Industries Opted For 1:1 Share Swap For Jio Financial Services

The move is driven by a unique shareholder base of Reliance Industries.

Oyo Pre-Files IPO Papers With SEBI

Such a filing was recently done by Tata Play, which became the first Indian firm to opt for it after SEBI introduced it last year.

India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 2.2% Of GDP In Q3 FY23

India’s current account deficit declined to $18.2 billion in Q3 FY23 from $30.9 billion in Q2 FY23.

SBI Cards Shares Gain After Jefferies Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'

SBI Cards target price is set at Rs 900, implying a potential upside of 27%.

Passenger Vehicle Sales Flat In March, Suggest A Slower FY24: Analysts

The flat sales for passenger vehicles strengthened the expectations of much lower growth for the car industry in FY24.

Centre Announces Small Savings Interest Rate Hike For First Quarter

India's Eight Core Industries Grow 6% In February

The index of eight core industries rose 6% year-on-year in February, compared with a rise of 8.9% in January.

Hindenburg Vs Block: Dorsey-Backed Firm Pushes Back On Short Seller's Claims

Hindenburg had alleged that Block significantly overstates its active user base.

