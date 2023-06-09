Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 9

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 5:51 PM IST

CEA To Industry: Indian Economy On Autopilot, Optimistic About Growth

He explained that India's challenge would be to maintain economic growth while growing sustainably.

SIP Contributions Reach New High In May: AMFI Data

Monthly contributions to the SIP increased 7.44% to Rs 14,749 crore in May, reclaiming the Rs 14,000-crore mark.

SBI Board Approves Fundraising Of Rs 50,000 Crore Via Debt Instruments

The funds will be raised through private placement based on the government's approval.

Why Global Investors Are Betting Big On India's Commercial Real Estate

Investment inflows in the office sector rose 41% over a year earlier to $907 million in January–March.

Government Asks Regulator To Initiate Market Coupling For Power Exchanges

Pooling all buy and sell bids will help in discovering uniform tariff across exchanges.

No Pricing Relief For Indian Drugmakers Even As U.S. Faces Medicine Shortage

While shortages could have signaled hope for drug companies, allowing price hikes, the situation seems otherwise. Here's why.

Jefferies Cuts Embassy, Mindspace REITs' Target Price Over Mixed Office Demand

The bulk of the demand that emerges from information technology companies has been weaker than usual.

