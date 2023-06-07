Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 7:25 PM IST

Cabinet Hikes Minimum Support Price For Kharif Crops By 5-10%

Union Cabinet's price hike ranged from 5% to 10% for all mandated kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.

 Read More

RBI Drains Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore Of Banking Liquidity Over Four Days

RBI has conducted auctions on four consecutive working days in a bid to withdraw liquidity.

 Read More

Ridham Desai Sees Earnings 'Upcycle' In India After Q4 Results

Earnings growth was positive for eight of the 10 sectors tracked by Morgan Stanley.

 Read More

Interest Rates Are Trending Lower Even Before RBI Has Cut Rates

New borrowers and depositors are seeing interest rates dipping at banks

 Tap To Read

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s Salary Saw Muted Growth In FY23

Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s salary was the lowest among peers at India’s top four IT companies.

 Tap To Read

Monsoon Update: Amid Delayed Onset, Risks Remain Evenly Balanced

IMD has retained its forecast of a normal monsoon, even as it expects "below normal" rainfall in June.

 Tap To Read

Zomato Delivers IPO Price After Two Long Years

Over the past 12 months, Zomato has reversed some of its loss and now is back at its IPO price band Rs 72-76 per share.

 Read

More Stories

Top 10 Educational Institutes In India

From New York To Dubai: Here Are 15 Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 7
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe