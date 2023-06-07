Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 7

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.
Union Cabinet's price hike ranged from 5% to 10% for all mandated kharif crops for marketing season 2023-24.
RBI has conducted auctions on four consecutive working days in a bid to withdraw liquidity.
Earnings growth was positive for eight of the 10 sectors tracked by Morgan Stanley.
New borrowers and depositors are seeing interest rates dipping at banks
Former TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan’s salary was the lowest among peers at India’s top four IT companies.
IMD has retained its forecast of a normal monsoon, even as it expects "below normal" rainfall in June.
Over the past 12 months, Zomato has reversed some of its loss and now is back at its IPO price band Rs 72-76 per share.