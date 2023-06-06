Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.

Updated On 6:20 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Launches Mutual Fund Business, Promises Differentiation

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund becomes the 41st player in India's booming mutual fund industry.

 Read

India Likely To Stick To The Market Borrowing Plan For FY24

Government's first-half borrowing calendar is likely to remain unchanged.

 Read More

Sequoia India Rebrands To Peak XV Partners

The firm will now operate as a fully independent firm and continue investing from its current funds of about Rs 20,000 crore.

 Tap To Read

Bajaj Finance To Offer Option To Avoid Marketing Calls

Sanjiv Bajaj says the company will soon provide individuals an option to opt out of receiving telemarketing calls.

 Tap To Read

Indian IT Feels The Heat As EPAM Systems Cuts Revenue Guidance

Nifty IT declined the most since April 17 after U.S.-based EPAM Systems cut its revenue growth guidance on tepid dealmaking.

 Read More

Easing Inflation, Resilient Growth Sets The Stage For A Prolonged Pause

All the 18 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain a status quo on the RBI's repo rate.

 Read

Aditya Birla Group To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore In Foray Into Jewellery Retail

Under Novel Jewels, the retailer plans to build large-format stores across the country, with in-house jewellery brands.

 Read

More Stories

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications And Other Details

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — June 6

RBI Monetary Policy: Check Date, Time And What To Expect
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe