Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 6

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund becomes the 41st player in India's booming mutual fund industry.
Government's first-half borrowing calendar is likely to remain unchanged.
The firm will now operate as a fully independent firm and continue investing from its current funds of about Rs 20,000 crore.
Sanjiv Bajaj says the company will soon provide individuals an option to opt out of receiving telemarketing calls.
Nifty IT declined the most since April 17 after U.S.-based EPAM Systems cut its revenue growth guidance on tepid dealmaking.
All the 18 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to maintain a status quo on the RBI's repo rate.
Under Novel Jewels, the retailer plans to build large-format stores across the country, with in-house jewellery brands.