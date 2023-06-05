Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 7:50 PM IST

RBI Committee Reviewing Customer Service At Lenders Submits Report

Making consumer rights enforceable and standardising ATM functionalities are among the committee's recommendations.

Saudi Oil Output Cut Unlikely To Hurt India As Russia Leaps Ahead

Oil from Russia accounted for 42% of the total oil imports in May.

City Union Bank Is Facing Headwinds But Hoping For Renewal

City Union Bank's performance has lagged peers and its margins are expected to stay under pressure.

Byju's To Launch Aakash IPO By Mid-2024

The announcement of the timeline for Aakash's IPO comes on the deadline day for a $40 million quarterly interest payment.

India Has Highest Share Of 'Multibaggers' Among Top Markets: Goldman Sachs

NSE 500 has 269 stocks that gave more than 10 times returns over the last two decades, making up 54% of the index.

Russia-Founded InDrive Is Taking On Uber, Ola With Lower Commissions

The two biggest factors that differentiate InDrive are lower commissions and that there's no price-setting algorithm.

Most Companies Beat Q4 Earnings Estimates, Say Top Brokerages

The aggregate March quarter earnings of 127 companies analysed by Nomura rose 8% YoY and were 4% above the Bloomberg estimates.

