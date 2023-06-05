Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 5

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.
Making consumer rights enforceable and standardising ATM functionalities are among the committee's recommendations.
Oil from Russia accounted for 42% of the total oil imports in May.
City Union Bank's performance has lagged peers and its margins are expected to stay under pressure.
The announcement of the timeline for Aakash's IPO comes on the deadline day for a $40 million quarterly interest payment.
NSE 500 has 269 stocks that gave more than 10 times returns over the last two decades, making up 54% of the index.
The two biggest factors that differentiate InDrive are lower commissions and that there's no price-setting algorithm.
The aggregate March quarter earnings of 127 companies analysed by Nomura rose 8% YoY and were 4% above the Bloomberg estimates.