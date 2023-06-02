Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 2

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Friday.

Updated On 7:52 PM IST

RBI Releases Draft Directions On Cybersecurity Management At Payment Firms

The directions aim to bolster governance and security measures

Electric Scooter Retail Sales Cross 1 Lakh Monthly Milestone

Total sales of electric vehicles at dealerships stood at 1.57 lakh units, the highest ever, in May.

Bank Of Baroda To Raise Up To Rs 5,000 Crore Via Bonds

The capital will be raised using Additional Tier I or Tier II bonds.

M&M Expects SUV Segment To Grow More Than Industry

M&M expects its sports utility vehicle segment to grow more than 10%, better than the industry growth in fiscal 2024.

NestAway Sold To Aurum PropTech At Steep 95% Valuation Cut

NestAway's business crumbled during the pandemic.

Pixxel Founder On Synergies With Google And Raising Money Amid Funding Winter

Awais Ahmed says the first place where Pixxel and Google can explore synergies is the latter's AI research team.

SEBI Proposals For FPIs: Experts Raise Jurisdictional, Enforcement Concerns

There are data privacy concerns and logistical issues with SEBI's proposal for FPIs, say experts.

