Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 14

A mid-tenure report card of Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte shows that India’s fourth largest IT services firm is at the crossroads.
Margins are likely to stabilise as credit costs have peaked, says the research firm.
Housing prices in Delhi-NCR are up 16% year-on-year, highest among the top eight cities.
Earnings growth holds the key for mid caps as valuation premium remains high, the research firm says.
India's wholesale prices declined for the second straight month in May, led by a fall in prices across all major categories.
Self-regulatory bodies will determine whether a certain real money game is permissible or not, according to amended rules.