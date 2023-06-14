Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 14

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Wednesday.

Updated On 6:08 PM IST

Wipro's Turnaround Story Is At Risk Of An About-Turn

A mid-tenure report card of Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte shows that India’s fourth largest IT services firm is at the crossroads.

SBI Card's Margins Nearing A Bottom, Says Jefferies; Upgrades Target Price

Margins are likely to stabilise as credit costs have peaked, says the research firm.

Housing Prices Rise In Top Indian Cities, Delhi Sees Highest Spike

Housing prices in Delhi-NCR are up 16% year-on-year, highest among the top eight cities.

Mid Caps To Outperform Even More In Near Term, Says Citi

Earnings growth holds the key for mid caps as valuation premium remains high, the research firm says.

India's WPI Stays In Deflation Zone, Falls 3.48% In May

India's wholesale prices declined for the second straight month in May, led by a fall in prices across all major categories.

Indication To Ban Three Types Of Online Games On Expected Lines, Says Industry

Self-regulatory bodies will determine whether a certain real money game is permissible or not, according to amended rules.

