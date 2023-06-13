Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 13

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Tuesday.
MRF's share price has consistently beaten the consensus 12-month target price over the past year.
The market regulator has barred Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions.
The proposed expense rules, yet to be notified, will likely be good for customers, but painful for AMCs.
Inflation will converge to the target only in the medium term and the current rate pause can't be considered a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das.
Inflation is falling. Have your household expenses dropped as well?
Twitter, under Jack Dorsey, “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said.
Dubai has the most expensive residential real estate globally, with a price rise of 44.2% YoY in the first quarter of 2023.
Exports from Divi's, Laurus Labs, and Gland Pharma lag, while those from Syngene and Lupin rose.