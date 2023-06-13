Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 13

MRF Hits Rs 1,00,000 Mark, Stumps Analysts

MRF's share price has consistently beaten the consensus 12-month target price over the past year.

Punit Goenka Appeals Against SEBI Order

The market regulator has barred Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding board positions.

New Expense Rules May Push Asset Management Firm Profits Lower, Says Jefferies

The proposed expense rules, yet to be notified, will likely be good for customers, but painful for AMCs.

Disinflation Process To Be Slow And Protracted, Says RBI Governor

Inflation will converge to the target only in the medium term and the current rate pause can't be considered a pivot, says Shaktikanta Das.

Ghar Kharcha: The Monsoon Edition

Inflation is falling. Have your household expenses dropped as well?

India Refutes Jack Dorsey’s Allegations On Pressure During Farmers' Protests

Twitter, under Jack Dorsey, “had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law”, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar said.

Real Estate Stocks Surge After Knight Frank Report On Rising Residential Prices

Dubai has the most expensive residential real estate globally, with a price rise of 44.2% YoY in the first quarter of 2023.

Indian Pharma Companies' Exports To The U.S. Mixed In May

Exports from Divi's, Laurus Labs, and Gland Pharma lag, while those from Syngene and Lupin rose.

