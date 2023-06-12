Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 12

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Monday.

Updated On 8:16 PM IST

India's CPI Inflation Falls To 25-Month Low In May

India's retail inflation cools to its lowest since April 2021, falling within RBI's target range for the third straight month.

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 4.2% In April

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.2% in April, as compared with a revised growth of 1.7% in March.

Government Denies Claims Of CoWIN App Data Breach

Some social media posts claimed breaches of data from the CoWIN portal, but the government has denied the claims.

Mistaken Tesla Identity Triggers Spike In Little-Known Indian Stock

Shares of Urja Global Ltd. hit a 20% upper circuit after it announced a partnership with Tesla Power India Pvt., a company not related to Elon Musk's Tesla Inc.

Mumbai Homes Shrink Even As Apartments Get Bigger In Other Cities

Mumbai homes continue to shrink when the apartments are getting bigger in most other top cities.

TCS' Work-From-Office Policy Takes A Toll On Women Employees

TCS is witnessing higher attrition among its female employees at a time when it has doubled down on its work-from-office policy.

