Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 1

BQ Prime

Updated On 7:33 PM IST

Private Consumption Remains A Concern Even As GDP Growth Stays Resilient: Economists

While muted private consumption growth continues to be a concern, investment momentum is expected to persist.

Reliance Industries Shares Gain As S&P Affirms 'BBB+' Rating On Stable Outlook

RIL's operating performance is likely to remain resilient over the next two years, says S&P Global Ratings.

Ten Changes Transformed India In Less Than A Decade, Says Morgan Stanley

Supply-side reforms to growing corporate profit will help the country lead Asia and the world in growth, says the research firm.

Government Slashes Import Tariffs On Palm Oil, Gold, And Silver

The new base import prices will come into effect from June 1.

GST Collections Grow 12% To Rs 1.57 Lakh Crore In May

This is the fifth time the collections have been above Rs 1.5 lakh crore since inception.

India's Manufacturing PMI Hits 31-Month High In May

The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 58.7 in May as compared with 57.2 in April, according to IHS Markit.

Consumer Spending On Personal Care Isn't Surging Back Yet, Says RSH Global

India's personal care market size is estimated to be Rs 20,000 crore, growing at 10-12% annually,

TCS CEO Krithi Krithivasan Sets Out Priorities On First Day

Krithi Krithivasan, a veteran of 34 years at Tata Consultancy Services, has taken over as CEO from Rajesh Gopinathan.

