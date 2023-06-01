Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 1

Important news, must-read stories on BQ Prime on Thursday.
While muted private consumption growth continues to be a concern, investment momentum is expected to persist.
RIL's operating performance is likely to remain resilient over the next two years, says S&P Global Ratings.
Supply-side reforms to growing corporate profit will help the country lead Asia and the world in growth, says the research firm.
The new base import prices will come into effect from June 1.
This is the fifth time the collections have been above Rs 1.5 lakh crore since inception.
The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 58.7 in May as compared with 57.2 in April, according to IHS Markit.
India's personal care market size is estimated to be Rs 20,000 crore, growing at 10-12% annually,
Krithi Krithivasan, a veteran of 34 years at Tata Consultancy Services, has taken over as CEO from Rajesh Gopinathan.